Ashaiman residents stage demonstration over poor roads in their community

The residents say they are fed up with government's empty promises of fixing the road.

The protesters have blocked the Ashaiman traffic intersection which connects Ashaiman to parts of Tema, Adjei Kojo, Oyibi-Somanya road and Ashaiman roundabout connecting Ashaiman to the Tema-Akosombo highway.

Some residents have been calling on the MCE for the area, Albert Boakye Okyere, to as a matter of urgency begin works on the road.

Relatedly, members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are protesting against the Governor of the Bank of Ghana.

Dressed predominantly in sombre black and striking red attire, with many sporting vibrant red caps, the demonstrators are unified in their call for the resignation of Dr. Ernest Addison, the governor of the Bank of Ghana, and his two deputies.

Their demands stem from alarming revelations regarding the financial state of the Central Bank.

The protesters have brought to light that the Bank of Ghana incurred an astounding loss of GH¢60.81 billion during the 2022 fiscal year. This substantial financial setback has raised significant concerns about the bank's management and accountability.