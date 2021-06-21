Ashanti group trumpets Otumfuo’s achievements; blasts Bishop Dag Heward-Mills

In a statement to set the records straight, the Asante Professionals Club maintained that since Otumfuo’s enthronement he has been an agent of peace and development in Asanteman and beyond.

Key amongst Otumfuo’s unmatched achievements the group says includes the following:

Establishment of the $45 million Bodukwan Multi-Fruit Processing Factory

Establishment of the $95 million Kumasi Mall

Establishment of $100 million Asanteman Development Fund

Otumfuo Education Fund providing scholarship to brilliant but needy students

Support to the Government of Ghana in engaging the Bretton Wood institutions and other investors

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation supports rural communities with educational infrastructure, computers and healthcare.

Securing $174million to support Ghana’s educational sector

Otumfuo undertook the Manhyia Palace COVID19 Humanitarian Relief valued at $1million

Conflict resolution under the 2002 Dagbon Chieftaincy Crisis

Institutionalization of the Kumasi Declaration in the 2012 Presidential & Parliamentary elections

Establishment of the Asanteman Broadcasting Cooperation (ABC)

They also added that the Asantehene has provided educational assistance to hundreds of thousands of young Ghanaians to become the doctors, engineers, and other technical experts the country desperately needs.

“In particular, under Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, over 600,000 students have benefitted from full scholarships and financial support through the Otumfuo Education Fund.

Additionally, close to one (1) million desks and another one (1) million school materials have been distributed to students across the country.

According to the group, “What is interesting to note is that the beneficiaries of all of these social interventions are not limited to Asantes but drawn from all the ethnic groups across the country”, the statement read in parts.

Bishop Dag Heward-Mills has, however, apologized by explaining that the offensive sermon was preached 20 years ago.