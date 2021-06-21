RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ashanti group trumpets Otumfuo’s achievements; blasts Bishop Dag Heward-Mills

Evans Annang

A group calling itself the Asante Professionals Club has expressed disgust at an alleged criticism by the overseer of Lighthouse Chapel, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Ashanti, Ghana. [ghanacelebrities]
Pulse Nigeria

According to the group, the alleged questioning of Otumfuo’s developmental success by Bishop Heyward-Mills was preposterous.

Recommended articles

In a statement to set the records straight, the Asante Professionals Club maintained that since Otumfuo’s enthronement he has been an agent of peace and development in Asanteman and beyond.

Key amongst Otumfuo’s unmatched achievements the group says includes the following:

  • Establishment of the $45 million Bodukwan Multi-Fruit Processing Factory
  • Establishment of the $95 million Kumasi Mall
  • Establishment of $100 million Asanteman Development Fund
  • Otumfuo Education Fund providing scholarship to brilliant but needy students
  • Support to the Government of Ghana in engaging the Bretton Wood institutions and other investors
  • Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation supports rural communities with educational infrastructure, computers and healthcare.
  • Securing $174million to support Ghana’s educational sector
  • Otumfuo undertook the Manhyia Palace COVID19 Humanitarian Relief valued at $1million
  • Conflict resolution under the 2002 Dagbon Chieftaincy Crisis
  • Institutionalization of the Kumasi Declaration in the 2012 Presidential & Parliamentary elections
  • Establishment of the Asanteman Broadcasting Cooperation (ABC)
Evangelist Dag Heward-Mills
Evangelist Dag Heward-Mills Pulse Ghana

They also added that the Asantehene has provided educational assistance to hundreds of thousands of young Ghanaians to become the doctors, engineers, and other technical experts the country desperately needs.

“In particular, under Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, over 600,000 students have benefitted from full scholarships and financial support through the Otumfuo Education Fund.

Additionally, close to one (1) million desks and another one (1) million school materials have been distributed to students across the country.

According to the group, “What is interesting to note is that the beneficiaries of all of these social interventions are not limited to Asantes but drawn from all the ethnic groups across the country”, the statement read in parts.

Bishop Dag Heward-Mills has, however, apologized by explaining that the offensive sermon was preached 20 years ago.

He also thanked the King for handling the matter “graciously”.

Evans Annang

