The Chief of Ahenkro, near Offinso, Nana Ahenkro Sei Ababio III has also been sanctioned for showing disrespect to the King by defying orders barring chiefs from taking all chieftaincy and land disputes to the courts.

Nana Ahenkro Sei Ababio III is also accused of arrogating to himself an "overlord" status though he is 'nobody'.

Asantehene who spoke through his linguist, Baffuor Osei Kwame Kantankrankyi, said Ahenkro Sei should blame his insubordination and disrespect for his predicament.

The reign of Nana Ahenkro Sei Ababio III who was enstooled in 1999 ended at a traditional council meeting at Manhyia Palace on Monday, June 24, 2019, when Otumfuo Osei Tutu II delivered judgement.

Akyamfour Kwame Akowuah III destooled

King and Overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II destooled the Asafohene, Akyamfour Kwame Akowuah III.

The Asafohene reportedly destooled for breaching certain customs and traditions of the Ashanti Kingdom.

He is reported to have disrespected his elders and also failed to perform his duties, contrary to Asante customs and traditions.

The Asafohene was reportedly found guilty of ten different charges and slapped with forty-five counts by his elders for his "autocracy".

The final judgment of the destoolment was delivered at the Manhyia Palace on Thursday, June 18, 2019, by the Asantehene himself.