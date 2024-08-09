Attorney General appeals Ato Forson, Jakpa's acquittal at Supreme Court

The appeal further contends that “the majority's finding that the letters of credit did not constitute a payment under the contract contradicts the evidence presented and is untenable.”

Additionally, the appeal criticises the majority's conclusion that “the Ministry of Health was responsible for the financial loss,” claiming it contained fundamental errors and resulted in a substantial miscarriage of justice.

The Attorney General is asking the Supreme Court to overturn the acquittal and discharge and to order the accused to continue with their defence.

In a 2-1 majority decision, the Court of Appeal determined that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against Dr Forson, a former Deputy Minister of Finance, about allegations of causing a €2.37 million financial loss to the state through an ambulance deal.

The court concluded that “there was an insufficient basis for the trial High Court to require Dr Forson to present a defence.”

The court's ruling came after Dr Forson’s appeal successfully challenged the trial High Court's dismissal of his no-case submission.

Additionally, Richard Jakpa, the businessman co-defendant in the case, was also acquitted and discharged.

