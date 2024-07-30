ADVERTISEMENT
“Is God unjust? Not at all!” – Ato Forson reacts after ambulance trial acquittal

Evans Annang

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr. Ato Forson, has responded to his acquittal and discharge by the Appeals Court in Accra concerning the ambulance procurement trial.

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson
Dr Cassiel Ato Forson

The court ruling, delivered on Tuesday, 30 July 2024, concluded a high-profile trial that has drawn national attention for years.

In a post on X after the ruling, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam Constituency quoted Romans 9:14 to express his relief: “Romans 9:14 What then shall we say? Is God unjust? Not at all!”

The case, dubbed the "ambulance scandal," originated in 2015 when the Ministry of Health, led by then Health Minister Alex Segbefia, initiated a contract to procure 200 ambulances to enhance emergency medical services nationwide.

Dr Ato Forson, who was then the Deputy Minister of Finance, was accused of authorising the payment for ambulances that were allegedly defective and unfit for purpose.

The charges against him included causing financial loss to the state and wilfully misapplying public property. The prosecution argued that his actions resulted in the government paying over €2.3 million for substandard ambulances.

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson
Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson Pulse Ghana

A three-member panel of the Court of Appeal has set timelines to hear a request from Dr Cassiel Ato Forson and Richard Jakpa, challenging the High Court's order to open their defence in the ongoing ambulance case.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

