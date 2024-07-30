“Is God unjust? Not at all!” – Ato Forson reacts after ambulance trial acquittal

In a post on X after the ruling, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam Constituency quoted Romans 9:14 to express his relief: “Romans 9:14 What then shall we say? Is God unjust? Not at all!”

The case, dubbed the "ambulance scandal," originated in 2015 when the Ministry of Health, led by then Health Minister Alex Segbefia, initiated a contract to procure 200 ambulances to enhance emergency medical services nationwide.

Dr Ato Forson, who was then the Deputy Minister of Finance, was accused of authorising the payment for ambulances that were allegedly defective and unfit for purpose.

The charges against him included causing financial loss to the state and wilfully misapplying public property. The prosecution argued that his actions resulted in the government paying over €2.3 million for substandard ambulances.

The trial, which began in 2019, involved numerous witnesses, including government officials and expert testimonies, who scrutinised the procurement process and the condition of the delivered ambulances.