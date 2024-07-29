'Agyapadie' document contains total fiction fabricated to fan hatred — Okyenhene

He emphasised that the fabricated content is presented as part of a supposed scheme by Ofori Panin Fie to exploit Ghana.

According to him, the document, filled with fabricated, revised, and concocted allegations, aims to rekindle the animosity originally directed at J. B. Danquah.

He clarified that the origins of this document date back to 2016 and represent a desperate tactic by certain political schemers.

He said "The original e-fiction portrays that the Akyems have a plan to make Okyenhene the most powerful king in Ghana if Akufo-Addo won elections in 2016," he said.

Addressing the Akyem Abuakwa State Council meeting on Saturday, July 27, 2024, the Okyenhene stated "The schemers claim that the Akyems would do everything to make the Asantehene second to the Okyenhene.

He said "It made it look as if each and everyone helping Akufo-Addo to win would be used and dumped except his family and treated all with contempt as if ours was just a callous family which believed it owned Ghana and Ghana owed it.

"It had us insulting everyone, including Bawumia [Vice President]. But it came out too late just a few weeks before the 2016 elections that were already lost so no one took notice."

He indicated that the book, which featured his photograph on the cover page, had been coming up prominently anytime elections drew closer, starting from the 2016 elections.

He said the book resurfaced again in 2019 when those behind it revised their scheme and made it seem as if the whole financial sector cleaning exercise was made to kill all other banks with political heads and for Databank to become the most powerful financial institution.

Then in October 2020, he said the schemers revised the book and renamed it Agyapadie because the schemers saw the Agyapa Gold transaction as a major political weapon.

He said the book, which contained several lies, always had some underlying thread of an Ofori-Atta grand scheme and "that everyone else was but a pawn in our game".

Such scheme, he said, reignited during President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's ascendancy and revised and released whenever "we are getting closer to general elections...But it is curious that Akufo-Addo is no longer a candidate and yet there is still a determined effort to malign and desecrate our royal household."

