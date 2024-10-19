Barker-Vormawor remains in police custody as he fails to secure sureties for bail

Barker-Vormawor, who was arrested alongside 52 others during a protest against illegal mining activities (galamsey) on 23 September 2024, faces multiple charges, including unlawful assembly and offensive conduct. His arrest has attracted significant attention due to his prominent role as an activist against environmental degradation caused by galamsey.

On Friday, Barker-Vormawor indicated to the police that he "might be able to secure the necessary sureties next week to sign the bail bond." His lawyers have been informed of the situation and are actively working to resolve the matter.

This recent bail decision follows several unsuccessful attempts to secure his release, as both the Accra Circuit Court and High Court had previously denied him bail, citing concerns over his potential to reoffend. At the time of his arrest, Barker-Vormawor was already on bail for a separate treason felony charge.

According to police, the protest during which he was arrested involved public disturbances, with Barker-Vormawor reportedly interfering with police operations. In one incident, he allegedly removed the keys from a police van stationed at the protest site.