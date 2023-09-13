According to the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), he is very sure that the vice president who, per Article 201 of the Constitution is the chairman of the police council, must have presided over the decision to interdict the implicated officers even before the Atta-Akyea-led committee could finish its work.
Bawumia must explain why he ordered interdiction of COP Mensah and co – Abronye DC
Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC wants Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to explain to Ghanaians why he allegedly ordered the interdiction of police officers who are testifying before a parliamentary ad hoc committee probing their plot to get rid of the IGP.
“When you look at Articles 200 and 201 of our constitution, it states that the Vice President is the Chairman of the Police Council. This means that he sat in and ordered the interdiction of Alex Mensah.
“I’m only interested in this but I know people are going to say I am controversial but I don’t care,” he said in Twi in an interview on Oman FM on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.
Three police officers; COP George Alex Mensah, Superintendent George L. Asare and Superintendent Emmanuel Gyabi were captured in a leaked audio footage plotting the ouster of the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, seeking the help of the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bugri Naabu.
The latter recorded the conversation secretly and leaked it, causing a public uproar, which resulted in parliament referring the matter to an ad hoc committee to investigate.
While the implicated officers were still testifying before the committee, the police administration released a statement on Thursday, September 8, 2023, to announce their interdiction. The development sparked criticism from analysts who said it prejudiced the work of the parliamentary committee. Then, the following day, Friday, September 9, 2023, another statement was issued to suspend the interdiction.
