Bawumia must explain why he ordered interdiction of COP Mensah and co – Abronye DC

“When you look at Articles 200 and 201 of our constitution, it states that the Vice President is the Chairman of the Police Council. This means that he sat in and ordered the interdiction of Alex Mensah.

“I’m only interested in this but I know people are going to say I am controversial but I don’t care,” he said in Twi in an interview on Oman FM on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

Three police officers; COP George Alex Mensah, Superintendent George L. Asare and Superintendent Emmanuel Gyabi were captured in a leaked audio footage plotting the ouster of the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, seeking the help of the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bugri Naabu.

The latter recorded the conversation secretly and leaked it, causing a public uproar, which resulted in parliament referring the matter to an ad hoc committee to investigate.