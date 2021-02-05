According to the GES, it has come to their notice of some fake portals purported to come from them.

They are therefore urging parents to ignore all these fake portals that intend to exploit them.

In a letter signed by its Communication Director, Cassandra Twum, it stated that preparations are underway to place Junior High School students who passed late year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

A total of 531,707 candidates made up of 269,408 males and 262,299 females sat for the examination in September 2020 but the results of 497 candidates were canceled.