He earned both his M.Litt and LL.M (International Law Option) from the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom.

He holds a postgraduate Certificate in International and Comparative Law from the University of Leiden.

He earned his LL.B with Second Class Upper from the University of Ghana. He has enormous consulting experience and has published extensively.

However, sadly, he was reported murdered at his home at Adjirigano in Accra and his corpse was retrieved by the police on Saturday.

His colleague at the Faculty, Dr. Poku Adusei who confirmed the death of professor Benneh said he was “murdered” in the same fashion as the late Abuakwa North Member of Parliament, Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu.

“It appears to be an act perpetuated about three days ago [Thursday], but it was just discovered this morning,” Myjoyonline.com quoted Dr. Poku Adusei as saying.

It remains a mystery how the bloody incident occurred because reports say there was no sign of a break-in or forced entry.

One Isaac Botchway who told journalists that he was the deceased’s houseboy claimed the last time he saw him was at about 8 pm on Thursday.

According to him, the murdered academic usually calls him whenever he needed him to do something on his behalf.

“I called him the next day [Friday], but he did not respond. The gardener came to work this morning [Saturday] and when he did not find any sign of him, he knocked at his door but there was no response,” the houseboy said.

Botchway added that the worried gardener informed the deceased’s sister who lives a stone throw from the Adjirgano mansion before they got a carpenter to force the door open and found Prof Benneh dead in a pool of blood between the bedroom and the living room with his hands and legs tied up.

Mr. Botchway suspected there was a struggle between Prof Benneh and his assailant before they overpowered him, adding that there were spatters of blood on the floor which suggested a struggle.

Prof Benneh’s family are reported to have suspected a foul play because his cousin, Anthony Konadu, 78, was also stabbed to death on June 13, this year by unknown assailants.

According to Myjoyonline.com, the owner of Coconut Guest House at Adiebeba in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi was stabbed in the presence of a receptionist by his attackers who stormed the place at about 11 p.m.

Unfortunately, he died shortly upon arrival at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.