GES issues warning to BECE candidates and invigilators ahead of the exam on Monday

The warning is contained in a press statement the Service has issued, assuring they will ensure that the sanctity of the examination is maintained.

“We wish to remind all candidates, invigilators and supervisors to appreciate the fact that the basis of success in life is honesty and hard work and therefore urges all candidates and stakeholders to eschew all forms of examination malpractices during the period,” the statement said.

READ ALSO: Masked men attack bank bullion van, kill cashier, disarm 2 police officers and bolt with money

The GES further assured that the BECE will be conducted with absolute regard for all Covid-19 safety protocols to avoid the spread of the disease among candidates and officials.

The warning has become necessary following several cases of exam malpractices that were recorded during the just ended West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination.