The examinations would begin on Monday, September 14, 2020, and end on Friday, September 18, 2020, in all the registration centers across the country for all Junior High School (JHS) final year students.

The candidates will write the English Language, and Religious and Moral Education (RME) on Monday, Integrated Science, and Basic Design and Technology (BDT) on Tuesday.

Information and Communication Technology (ICT), and French will be written on Wednesday with Mathematics, Ghanaian Language and Culture on Thursday and Social Studies on Friday.

According to the time table issued to Headteachers and copied to the Ghana News Agency, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has confirmed that visually and hearing-impaired candidates should be allowed one and half times the time allotted to other candidates.