Ghana closes Tehran Embassy, begins evacuation of citizens amid Israel-Iran conflict

The Government of Ghana has shut down its embassy in Tehran with immediate effect and commenced the evacuation of Ghanaian nationals from Iran, following a dangerous escalation in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran.

This decision, announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, is aimed at ensuring the safety of Ghanaian diplomats and citizens amid rising tensions in the region.

Mr Ablakwa stated in a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account:

To guarantee the safety of our embassy staff, Ghana’s embassy in Tehran has been closed with immediate effect. The evacuation through land borders covers all Ghanaian diplomats, students, professionals, and other compatriots.

He added that the Mahama administration remains committed to protecting the lives of Ghanaians both in Iran and Israel, and is closely monitoring the volatile situation in both countries.

In the interim, we have instructed that embassy operations in Tel Aviv, Israel, be reduced to the barest minimum. All Ghanaians in Israel must maintain close communication with our consular department.

He assured that no effort would be spared in safeguarding Ghanaian lives and urged the warring parties to embrace diplomacy.

The Government of Ghana reiterates its demand on both parties to pursue diplomatic options and end hostilities

Mahama Cautions Rising Oil Prices May Undermine Ghana's Economic Gains

In a related development, President John Mahama has expressed concern over the global economic fallout of the conflict, particularly its impact on crude oil prices. Speaking during his Thank You Tour of the Savannah Region on June 14, President Mahama said the surge in oil prices could erode recent gains made in stabilising fuel prices and Ghana’s broader economy.

President Mahama cautioned:

Despite the work we have done in stabilising the economy, Ghana is not immune from the shocks of global events.

According to the President, the recent missile exchanges between Iran and Israel, including Iranian strikes on Tel Aviv and Haifa that killed at least eight people, have triggered sharp increases in international oil prices.

I’ve asked our Minister of Finance and Minister of Energy to keep a close eye on the development and model the possible impacts on our petroleum prices and prepare measures to protect the recent gains that we have made.

Middle East Tensions Escalate as Missiles Fly and Nuclear Fears Rise

The conflict between Israel and Iran reached a dangerous new height on Monday when Iranian missiles struck Tel Aviv and the port city of Haifa, killing at least eight people and destroying homes. Israel’s Defence Minister warned that Tehran would “pay the price and soon.”

Iran's parliament is reportedly preparing a bill to withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), despite assurances that it remains opposed to the development of nuclear weapons. The passage of such a bill could significantly raise tensions in the already fragile region.

Reuters reports that Israel, which is widely believed to possess a substantial nuclear arsenal, has neither confirmed nor denied its nuclear capabilities and remains the only Middle Eastern country that has not signed the NPT.

In a retaliatory move, Israel’s military said it had killed four senior Iranian intelligence officials, including the head of the Revolutionary Guards’ intelligence organisation, during a wave of airstrikes.

While Iran launched fewer than 100 missiles overnight, Israeli authorities confirmed that seven missiles landed in their territory. A military spokesperson further stated that over a third of Iran’s missile launchers had been destroyed in response.

Government Urges Calm, Assures Protection of Citizens Abroad

As global concern mounts, the Ghanaian government is calling for calm among citizens at home and abroad. The Foreign Ministry has activated emergency protocols and is liaising with international partners to ensure the safe passage of all Ghanaian nationals caught in the conflict zones.