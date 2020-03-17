The Company said this is due to challenges they are facing to supply to all households in the country.

A statement issued by the company said: “it must be emphasized that during this period of the coronavirus pandemic, citizens are advised to wash hands regularly under running water. With the erratic flow in some areas, consumers are advised to use improvised receptacles like the “Veronica Bucket” in the washing of hands and dispose of the dirty water immediately after".

" A number of consumers who resort to the use of treated water for keeping lawns green, for commercial washing of vehicles, etc. are also advised to desist from that, since these practices reduce the pressures in the pipelines, thereby causing low pressure and no flow in some areas, especially areas located in high elevations,” the statement added.