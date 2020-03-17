The 35-year-old said the move is geared towards helping constituents protect themselves against the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a Facebook post, Dumelo shared photos of the hand sanitizers as he prepared to distribute them.

“I am pleased to announce that the John Dumelo foundation is distributing free hand sanitizers across the Ayawaso west constituency,” he wrote.

“We are adding an additional 3000 bottles to be distributed between now and tomorrow. Together let’s fight the virus.”

This comes after Dumelo shared over 2300 hand sanitizers on Monday to students on Legon and Gimpa campuses.

The actor is the parliamentary aspirant of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

The deadly Coronavirus has been declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Last Thursday, the Ghana government officially confirmed that the country has recorded its first two cases of the coronavirus.

The coronavirus cases have since increased to six, with over 150 contacts traced by the Ministry of Health.

This has led to some travel restrictions into the country, with President Akufo-Addo also announcing a ban on all social gatherings and sporting activities.