According to him, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has nothing to show in its three years in office.

He described Akufo-Addo’s work so far as shambolic, adding that there has been too much of borrowing from government.

“The work he has done so far; I think it is just a bit shambolic. The truth of the matter is that they borrow too much and yet there is nothing to show,” Dumelo said, as quoted by Peacefmonline.

The 35-year-old is the parliamentary aspirant of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

And according to him, former President John Mahama did far better than Akufo-Addo is currently doing.

“What former President John Mahama did was infrastructure. When you are walking in town, you can confidently say John Mahama did this, did this and did that.

“But the truth of the matter is that we are sitting on money but we are still hungry and people don’t have money in their pockets,” Dumelo added.

The actor has intensified his campaign ahead of the December polls and has embarked on a series of door-to-door campaigns in recent weeks.