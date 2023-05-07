ADVERTISEMENT
Building under construction at UDS City Campus collapses

Reymond Awusei Johnson

There has been a collapse of a six-story building under construction at the University for Development Studies, City Campus in Sagnarigu.

The development is said to have occurred after a rainstorm Saturday night.

The latest incident at the UDS City Campus at Sagnarigu comes days after two separate three-story buildings collapsed at Nanakrom in the Adentan municipality.

Some persons say the building came crashing down due to poor construction work by laborers.

Meanwhile, Security personnel have refused access to persons at the scene of the incident.

The University for Development Studies was established in 1992 as a multi-campus institution to serve the four northern regions of Ghana.

