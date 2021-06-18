Bullion van heist: Ghana is not insecure - NPP MP Ophelia Hayford

This is in relation to a police officer escorting a bullion van who was shot dead at Adedenko, Metal Market Road near James Town by a four-member gang of armed robbers in Accra.

The police officer, identified as Constable Emmanuel Osei, was killed on the spot together with a trader selling her wares close to the scene, also identified as Efua Badu.

But the MP for Mfantseman, Ophelia Hayford said Ghana is not in a state of insecurity following the death of Police Constable Emmanuel Osei.

"The general security of the populace of the country is not at stake. It is unfortunate that this incident happened, but as an ex-police officer, I believe in the police administration and I know they will conduct an in-depth investigation into the incident and bring the perpetrators to book. These things happen once awhile, sometimes they go underground and then strike once in a while, but we won't say this is insecurity, the police have been on top of issues," she said in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM.

She said "we should look at this incident as an isolated attack on the Police, and not insecurity within the country.

"The complaints of insecurity is a matter of concern, but it does not depict the whole country. This is an isolated case which we are going to deal with."

She added: "...I met with the committee, and we had some deliberations and came up with guidelines and procedures, and recommendations that we are going to bring up for the general security of the country, and it’s unfortunate that before we could roll it out, this incident happened."

Hayford retired from the Ghana Police Service following the confirmation after her husband, Ekow Kwansah Hayford, was shot and killed by some armed robbers while on campaign duties.

Her husband was shot and killed on Thursday, October 9, 2020, after his car was attacked on the Nkusukum Mankessim-Abeadze Duadze road in the Central Region.