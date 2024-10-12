ADVERTISEMENT
Catholic Archdiocese of Accra protests against illegal mining

Sammy Danso Eghan

The Catholic Archdiocese of Accra has joined the calls on the government to stop illegal mining commonly known as galamsey.

Catholic Church protests against galamsey
The church, Friday, October 11, 2024, organised a prayer walk dubbed, "Environmental Prayer Protest Walk Against Galamsey," is a part of the numerous calls to condemning the devastation illegal mining is creating in the country.

The protest is a collaborative effort with the Conference of Major Superiors of Religious Ghana and supported by Catholic Lay Faithful and Professionals. The demonstration saw hundreds of individuals taking to the streets in a message to the government take an immediate action.

Catholic Church protests against galamsey
The walk, which began with a "Service of Preparation" at the Holy Spirit Cathedral, traversed the Ridge roundabout to the Police Headquarters, concluding at Christ The King Catholic Church.

The Catholic Church also used its significant influence by not only uniting Catholics but also, people of other faiths, community leaders, civil society groups, and environmental advocates in a collective call for action.

Catholic Church protests against galamsey
The protest aimed to raise widespread awareness about the severe consequences of galamsey, particularly the destruction of water bodies, forest reserves, and farmlands.

The organisers presented a formal petition to officials from Vice President Dr. Bawumia's office, demanding a state of emergency on mining activities, particularly in environmentally sensitive areas such as river buffers, forest reserves, and regions surrounding major water bodies.

Illegal mining has ravaged vast stretches of Ghana's rivers and forests, leaving a trail of devastation due to unregulated mining.

River Pra destroyed by galamsey
Reports indicate high level of pollution in major water bodies across the country, with some recording as high turbidity levels hovering above 14,000 MTUs, with the Ghana Water Company Limited cautioning of water rationing as their treatment plants are unable to handle the level of pollution, and some communities around Cape Coast experiencing water shortages.

Sammy Danso Eghan

