Changes in Ghana Police Service so evident – Sierra Leonean Minister to Dampare

Major General David Taluvu (rtd), the Sierra Leonean Minister of Internal Affairs, has praised the Ghana Police Service, stating that its quality has set a new standard for policing in Africa.

He remarked that other African nations, including Sierra Leone, are keen to learn from the innovations and practical leadership driving the recent transformation within the Ghana Police Service.

During a visit to the Police headquarters in Accra on Monday, 12 August 2024, the minister, who led a delegation of senior police officers, including the Sierra Leonean IGP, expressed their desire to learn from their Ghanaian counterparts.

“Everyone on the continent attests to the high standards of the Ghana Police Service under your leadership. The Ghana Police Service has become the benchmark for the rest of us on the continent,” the Minister stated.

He further commented, “We marvelled at how the Ghana Police has successfully transformed from a force into a service and has effectively integrated itself among the citizenry.”

He emphasised that he and his team, including IGP William Fayia Sellu and Deputy Minister of Justice Alpha Sesay, are here to exchange insights with their Ghanaian peers.

In response, Ghana’s IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, who welcomed the delegation, expressed his enthusiasm about the visit, highlighting the importance of engagement between security agencies across the continent.

He noted that the Ghana Police aims to win the trust and support of the public by embodying the role of a true servant to the people.

Dr Dampare also pointed out that initiatives such as the Snatch Them Young Policing programme, which targets schoolchildren, along with enhanced intelligence-led operations and increased visibility, are among the key factors contributing to the service’s success.

