The shutdown which commenced on Tuesday morning has left a lot of applicants stranded at the office in Accra Central.

This follows a directive from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday to halt large gatherings and closure of schools.

Ghana has so far detected six cases of the novel coronavirus, four of which were announced on Sunday.

Three of the newest cases were recorded in Accra while one other was recorded in Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.