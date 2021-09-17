The student, who is in junior high school, earlier this year led a group of thugs to assault the teacher over a disagreement on his homework.
Court fines Nungua JHS student who assaulted teacher GHS 1,800
An Accra Juvenile Court has fined a young lad who assaulted his teacher at a school in Nungua a thousand and eight hundred cedis (1,800).
The court said he will serve a jail term of three months if he defaults in the payment of the fine.
The prosecution had told the Court that the accused (name withheld) refused to do his homework and after he was punished, he dashed home to call 15 other young men who allegedly stormed the school in a Sprinter bus and attacked the teacher, inflicting wounds on his face.
They beat up him severely, leaving the teacher with a facial wound.
The teacher, Moses Onyameasem, was rescued by his colleagues and rushed to the LEKMA Hospital where his wounds were stitched and later discharged.
The development has led to the closure of the school and some other schools in the area until further notice.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh