Addressing the press on Ghana's progress against COVID-19, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Aboagye said these 17 people have been re-tested and they are now negative.

“We have 17 persons who have recorded double negatives and are obviously clinically cured,” he said.

Dr. Aboagye assured that the treatment of infected persons was going well noting that, “case management is very good especially for those who come early.”

According to him, 83 people are in recovery status with 66 people in treatment already having tested negative for the virus once.

Meanwhile, Ghana has been granted a loan of $1bn by the International Monetary Fund to fight COVID-19.

The loan is to be drawn from the IMF's Rapid Credit Facility (RCF), a product of the Bretton Woods institution that provides concessionary financial assistance with with limited conditionalities to low-income countries (LICs).

In a statement announcing the approval of the loan facility yesterday, the IMF said although the government was proactive in addressing the issue, "additional support from other development partners will be required and critical to close the remaining external financing gap and ease budget constraints.”