The case was disclosed in a report signed by G.K Anane, Senior Assistant Registrar (ASA) and Secretary to the Executive Committee after an emergency meeting based on information received from the institution's COVID-19 Response Team, held in Sunyani.

It stated that based on the situation the Executive Committee adopted teaching and learning working activities to facilitate academic work and to help reduce physical contact among students and lecturers.

It said lecturers were encouraged to conduct online assessments, home assignments, and examinations, adding that face to face lectures would be reduced from two hours to an hour to reduce possible infection while online lecture session would be increased to two hours.

The report noted that lecturers had been directed to use online learning platforms and technologies to augment the University's module platform, adding that lecturers were again encouraged to record lectures and make the same available in an online and offline version to the students.

However, the affected students are self-isolating, while contact tracing is ongoing on campus.