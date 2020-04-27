The banks in text messages to customers urged them to ensure that the social distance measures are enforced to reduce the health risks posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Customers are also advised to wear face masks when lining up and using ATMs and observe the social distancing directive.

The GCB Bank in a message said: "Please note that from Monday 27th April, your bank will implement the compulsory wearing of nose/face masks at our branches and offices.

"This is meant to protect you and our employees against contracting COVID-19, and it is in line with preventive measures issued by the government. Your safety and the safety of our employees remain paramount".

Access Bank Ghana informed its customers that their safety remains its topmost priority.

It stated that it is in line with the directive by the government, every customer entering the banking hall will have to wear a face mask before accessing banking services.

"Your safety remains our topmost priority. As such in line with the directive of the government for everyone to wear a face mask to protect themselves and help curb the spread of COVID-19, we wish to inform you that you will now be required to wear a face mask when accessing banking services nationwide," it added.

Stanbic Bank also informed its customers: "To keep us all safe, you are kindly required to wear facemask before entering any Stanbic Bank branch or office. Temperature screening, handwashing, the use of hand sanitizers, and social distancing are also compulsory. Stay safe and remember, together we can win."