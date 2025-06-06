Martha Opoku Agyemang Named MTN Hero of Change for Health Category

Martha Opoku Agyemang, founder of the Kids and Single Parents Care (KSPC) Foundation, has been named the MTN Hero of Change for the Health Category at the 7th Season of MTN Heroes of Change awards. She received GH¢60,000 to support her ongoing work with children living with cerebral palsy and other special needs.

The awards ceremony was held on Friday, 30 May, at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

“I thank my fans, my supporters, and everybody. I also thank MTN Ghana for giving us this platform to raise awareness and continue helping children with cerebral palsy,” Martha said in an emotional speech after receiving the award.

At 56, Martha stands as a pillar of strength and compassion in Kumasi. Inspired by her own experience as the mother of a child with cerebral palsy, she founded the KSPC Foundation in 2002 to offer support to other families facing similar challenges. What began with advocacy on radio, particularly through Adom FM, has evolved into a full-fledged community support organisation providing therapy, rehabilitation, and a makeshift daycare centre.

The foundation currently supports 32 children—14 of whom live at the facility and 18 who receive regular outpatient care. In addition, four street children have been placed in Martha’s care by the Department of Social Welfare. Her services not only offer medical and emotional support but also enable parents—especially single mothers—to work and regain financial stability.

Martha’s work goes beyond caregiving. She is a fierce advocate for inclusion and disability rights, using media, workshops, and policy engagement to fight stigma and build awareness. Despite limited funding—much of which she provides from her own pocket—she continues to serve with unwavering dedication.

Supporters describe her as “a strong, selfless woman” who has inspired many to do more for others. Her efforts are seen not only as acts of compassion but as steps toward building a more inclusive society for children with special needs.

