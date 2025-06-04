Sakina Mumuni Wins MTN Hero of Change for Economic Empowerment

Sakina Mumuni, a 35-year-old farmer and trader from Bawku Municipal in the Upper East Region, has been named the winner of the Economic Empowerment category at the 2024 MTN Heroes of Change awards. She received GH¢60,000 to expand her work supporting vulnerable women through skills training and financial empowerment.

“This came to me by surprise,”

Sakina said after receiving the award at a ceremony held on Friday, 30 May, at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

Sakina's work began during the peak of the Bawku chieftaincy conflict, when many women lost their homes, spouses, and livelihoods. Rather than stand by, she took action—using her own resources to train widows and vulnerable women in agro-processing, including peanut butter production, oil extraction, and rice processing.

Beyond skills training, she supplies raw materials to help these women start their businesses and also provides financial literacy education. One of her most impactful innovations is the Village Savings and Loans Association (VSLA), a community-based financial model offering savings and microloans in an area where traditional banking services are unavailable due to ongoing conflict.

More than 50 women have so far benefited directly from her programme. Many are now running small businesses, paying for their children’s education, and regaining their financial independence. Her leadership as a queen mother in her traditional area further amplifies her influence, earning her widespread respect and trust in the community.

Her nominator, Lydia Apipi from Binduri, described her as “a leading light in a highly tense municipality,” adding that her work symbolises both resilience and healing.

The MTN Heroes of Change initiative, run by the MTN Ghana Foundation, honours individuals who are making extraordinary contributions in their communities in the areas of Health, Education, and Economic Empowerment. The programme aims to recognise and support selfless acts that are transforming lives across the country.