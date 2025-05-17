Sakina Mumuni –Empowering Women, Rebuilding Hope named finalist in MTN Heroes of Change Season 7

In the heart of Bawku Municipal, a community deeply affected by conflict and economic instability, one woman is transforming lives through empathy, innovation, and action. Sakina Mumuni, a 35-year-old farmer and trader, has emerged as a beacon of hope and resilience. Through her community-driven initiatives focused on agro-processing and financial empowerment, she has earned her place as a finalist in MTN Heroes of Change Season 7 under the category of Economic Empowerment.

Sakina’s journey began at the peak of the Bawku chieftaincy conflict—a time when many women lost their husbands, homes, and livelihoods. Moved by the suffering around her, she chose not to stand by but to act. Using her personal funds, she initiated a grassroots project that trained widows and vulnerable women in peanut butter production, oil extraction, and rice processing. Her aim was simple but powerful: equip women with the skills and resources to become financially independent and rebuild their lives. What began as a response to crisis has now blossomed into a growing movement of community resilience and empowerment.

In addition to skills training, she supports participants with startup materials, including raw rice, peanuts, and oil seeds—crucial inputs that enable them to begin production without the burden of initial capital. She also offers basic financial literacy, teaching women how to manage profits, save, and reinvest wisely. A notable innovation is the Village Savings and Loans Association (VSLA) system she launched. With many financial institutions withdrawing from Bawku due to the conflict, Sakina’s VSLA gives participants access to a community-based financial structure, enabling them to save regularly and secure small loans for emergencies or business expansion.

To date, more than 50 women—mostly widows and unemployed—have benefitted directly from Sakina’s programs. These women, once reliant on aid or struggling to provide for their children, are now running their own small businesses, supporting their families, and contributing to the local economy. With newfound confidence and dignity, they can afford healthcare, education for their children, and improved living conditions. The impact extends beyond individual households; it is stitching a new social fabric rooted in collaboration, stability, and shared growth.

Known not only for her humanitarian work but also for her traditional leadership role as a queen mother, Sakina is deeply respected in Bawku. Her reputation as a wise, compassionate, and practical leader has made her a unifying figure in a fractured region. She embodies the strength and spirit of her people and serves as a living example of what it means to lead with both heart and purpose.

According to her nominator, Lydia Apipi from Binduri, Sakina’s efforts represent more than just economic support—they symbolize resilience and healing in a community scarred by conflict. Her initiatives have inspired both men and women to work towards peace and prosperity. “Her exceptional leadership and compassion have not only improved individual lives but also strengthened the community as a whole,” Lydia states. “She has been a leading light in a highly tensed municipality.”