Martha Opoku Agyemang: Championing Hope for children with special needs named finalist in MTN Heroes of Change Season 7

At 56, Martha Opoku Agyemang stands as a beacon of strength and compassion in the heart of Kumasi. As one of the top 10 finalists in MTN Heroes of Change Season 7, she has earned national recognition for her tireless work through the KSPC Foundation—Kids and Single Parents Care Foundation—which supports children living with cerebral palsy and other special needs.

Martha’s inspiration is deeply personal. As the mother of a child with cerebral palsy, she has walked the long and often lonely road of caregiving. Rather than allow the experience to isolate her, she turned her pain into purpose. “I understood the isolation, the fear, the exhaustion—and the fierce love,” Martha says. “That’s what drove me to build a community where no parent has to walk that path alone.”

Founded in 2002, the KSPC Foundation began with radio advocacy, using the airwaves—especially through a show on Adom FM—to reach families who often lacked access to critical information. After relocating to Kumasi and acquiring a dedicated facility, Martha expanded her mission, offering real-world services to families in need. Today, the foundation provides therapy, rehabilitation, medical support, and even a makeshift daycare center where parents can leave their children while they work—freeing caregivers to pursue economic opportunities.

Currently, the foundation cares for 32 children, including 14 who live on-site and 18 who come in regularly for therapy and check-ups. They also support four street children, entrusted to Martha’s care by the Department of Social Welfare.

But Martha’s vision extends beyond caregiving. Through media outreach, community workshops, and advocacy, she fights to dismantle the stigma around disabilities. Her foundation educates the public, trains parents, and lobbies for better policies for children with special needs.

Despite limited funding, much of which comes from Martha’s own resources and modest fundraising efforts, her work continues to transform lives. Supporters describe her as “a strong, selfless woman,” whose efforts inspire others to lend a hand. “Seeing what she does makes me want to do more,” said one nominator. “She deserves not just praise, but tangible support.”