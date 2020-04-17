Dr. Zanetor Rawlings said she has “unimpeachable evidence” to back her claims that the COVID-19 food items are being distributed based on party colours.

The legislator had earlier accused government of politicising the sharing of food items to vulnerable people hit by the Coronavirus lockdown.

She alleged that hungry women and children are being asked to show their party cards before being given food.

MP for Klottey Korle, Dr. Zanetor Rawlings

However, her claims were vehemently denied by the Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah and the Gender Minister, Cynthia Morrison.

Reacting to this, Dr. Zanetor Rawlings said she is ready to back her claims with evidence and called for a probe into the matter.

“I call on the President, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to institute credible investigations into the seeming politicization of food distribution in this time of crisis. My constituents and I stand ready to cooperate and to present unimpeachable evidence before such an investigative panel,” she wrote in a statement.

“May we learn to eschew needless partisanship in this defining period in the history of humankind and come together in true unity to win the war against COVID-19 and to protect the vulnerable adversely impacted in these apocalyptic times.”

Meanwhile, Ghana’s total Coronavirus case count has sharply risen to 641, as of April 16, 2020.

The country has, however, recorded 83 recoveries and eight deaths so far, the Ghana Health Service announced.