The ex-Minister of Local Government and Rural Development said Mills had made up his mind to resign, before he was persuaded to rescind the decision.

Speaking on Citi TV’s Footprints, he said Rawlings was always hard on Mills, which made the latter’s tenure as President an uncomfortable one.

Professor Kwamena Ahwoi

“There was an incident that caused Prof Mills to resign. The only thing that saved this country was that he called to tell me that he was resigning,” Prof. Ahwoi said.

“I was at IEA conference at Aburi when he (Mills) called and said 'Kwamena, have you heard about what Jerry (Mr. Rawlings) had gone to say about me in Tamale' and I said no. Then he added 'get the audio and listen to it because I have resigned and I don't want anybody to stop me'.”

On how he got Mills to rescind his decision, he said he called Captain Tsikata and Totobi Kwakye to go to Mills’ house to talk to him.

He said Mills “had actually packed his things in suitcases” when they got to his resident, but they managed to get him to rescind his resignation.

“So we talked about four hours which ran into 12 midnight and we managed to convince him to stay because we were taking certain corrective measures.

“We were successful in those measures and as a result he stayed. Otherwise, he was going to resign on an account of the way Jerry Rawlings was treating him,” Prof. Ahwoi added.