In the book, he details some of the untold stories of J.J Rawlings and his relationship with the people around him.

Professor Ahwoi said Mr Rawlings squeezed Ziedeng’s testicles so hard that he fainted and had to be rushed out of the congress grounds where he was fanned for some time before he regained consciousness.

Excerpts of the book read: “Bede Ziedeng as a rabid Obed Asamoah supporter and by extension, therefore, an anti- Mills person.

“This was known to President Rawlings. On the Congress day, Bede and other party members formed a human chain on the two sides of the entrance to the Congress Hall to provide a kind of protection for the VVIP as they entered.

“The crowd was very thick and it was not easy to see whatever was happening at the entrance.

“As Bede tells it, When Rawlings and his entourage got the entrance and the crowd surged to acknowledge their hero, Rawlings got hold of his (Bede’s) testicles and squeezed them hard, so hard that he believes he fainted.

“When he recovered, he was outside the Congress Hall and people were fanning him. Those people did not know what had happened to him; they only knew that he had fainted.”

The book is perceived by some as seeking to champion an anti- Rawlings agenda, with some fellow NDC apparatchiks like Dan Abodakpui having raised reservations about its contents, saying they deviate from the facts.