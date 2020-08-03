A commercial sex worker on Twitter left many people speechless after she took to her official page to reveal that she’s now a graduate.

Ostensibly to prove to people that she had indeed graduated from a higher institution, she shared a photo of herself wearing a graduation gown while in a jubilant mood.

Most sex workers are more concerned with making money than getting higher education, and that’s why the revelation by the lady identified as @_sup3rrnova on Twitter has taken many people aback.

Sharing her photos, she wrote: “Just a reminder that the sky is the limit

an educated sex worker.”

Well, some people have wondered if after graduation she will abandon the sex work and do something better with her certificate or she will rather use it to improve her sex work.

Others also thought she is undeserving of the certificate she has obtained.

“If you were my student. You’d be kicked from my class and expelled from the school. I hope you feel very lucky, I will be making a petition to get that degree taken from you. I’ll give a person that deserves it. Have a nice day and congrats Winking face Smiling face with smiling eyes Two hearts,” a Twitter user wrote.