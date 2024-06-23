DCE dismisses partisan politics in Pusiga youth base destruction

“The issue has nothing to do with politics. It is a matter between the youth and the elders of the community. The elders asked the youth to stop sitting at the base because of a speed bump they had created in front of the base. They then asked the youth to remove the benches from the base, and out of anger, the youth themselves set the benches on fire,” the DCE said.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has begun investigating the incident.

In a post on social media, the Police said, “Police investigation, including engagement with some authorities in the community so far, suggests the destruction of the structure is not due to political rivalry as claimed in the viral video but rather, it was a result of a misunderstanding between the youth and some elders of the community."

“The Police would therefore like to caution the public against disinformation, which has the tendency to cause fear and panic.”

The statement further noted, “The Police are working with all stakeholders in the community to get the matter resolved, while efforts are ongoing to get the perpetrators behind the destruction and the disinformation arrested to face justice.”