Democracy Hub protesters' lawyer declares Ghana Police most lawless institution

Ganaku expressed his disappointment with the police's conduct, asserting, “This is not about enforcing the law. It has never been about enforcing the law.” He took particular issue with the police’s decision to secure an ex parte injunction just two days before the protest, despite having received advance notification. “If they were acting in good faith, they would have gone to court three months ago,” he argued, highlighting the timing as indicative of their motives.
Prince Ganaku, the lawyer representing 46 protesters arrested during the Stop Galamsey demonstration, has launched a scathing critique of the Ghana Police Service, alleging violations of the protesters' rights and bad faith in their actions.
In an interview on Joy News’ PM Express, the lawyer detailed the police's tactics, describing a troubling pattern of behaviour aimed at obstructing the protesters' access to legal representation. “The police take the protesters, drive around with them, turn around, and come back. You ask where the protesters are, and they don’t let you see them,” he explained, revealing how lawyers were systematically denied access to their clients due to directives from higher authorities.
Ganaku did not shy away from condemning the police's actions, stating, “If I should mention the institution that abuses their power in this country, you know who comes to mind? It is the Ghana Police Service.” He stressed that the situation reflects a broader disregard for the rights of citizens rather than genuine law enforcement efforts.
Moreover, he pointed to the complicity of the courts in these actions, suggesting that they endorse the police's tactics. “The courts are, in a sense, complicit in endorsing the tactics of the police,” he stated, referring to a Supreme Court ruling affirming the right to protest. He lamented that the police continue to overreach, attempting to regulate a fundamental right.
Ganaku warned that the refusal to grant bail and the arrests of the protesters represent a concerted effort to silence dissent. “You don’t want a system where people internalise their frustration and feel as though the entire government machinery is against them. That is a recipe for disaster,” he cautioned, referencing historical instances in Ghana where military interventions followed a culture of silence.
In closing, Ganaku reiterated his commitment to defending the rights of the protesters. “If I have to, I will apply for a copy of the court proceedings and publish it online. Let everyone see the arguments made by both sides and draw their conclusions,” he declared. His fervent criticism of the police and judiciary underscores significant concerns about the balance between maintaining order and upholding citizens' fundamental rights as the fight against illegal mining, or galamsey, persists in Ghana.