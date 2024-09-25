Democracy Hub protesters' lawyer declares Ghana Police most lawless institution

In an interview on Joy News’ PM Express, the lawyer detailed the police's tactics, describing a troubling pattern of behaviour aimed at obstructing the protesters' access to legal representation. “The police take the protesters, drive around with them, turn around, and come back. You ask where the protesters are, and they don’t let you see them,” he explained, revealing how lawyers were systematically denied access to their clients due to directives from higher authorities.

Ganaku did not shy away from condemning the police's actions, stating, “If I should mention the institution that abuses their power in this country, you know who comes to mind? It is the Ghana Police Service.” He stressed that the situation reflects a broader disregard for the rights of citizens rather than genuine law enforcement efforts.

Moreover, he pointed to the complicity of the courts in these actions, suggesting that they endorse the police's tactics. “The courts are, in a sense, complicit in endorsing the tactics of the police,” he stated, referring to a Supreme Court ruling affirming the right to protest. He lamented that the police continue to overreach, attempting to regulate a fundamental right.

Pulse Ghana

Ganaku warned that the refusal to grant bail and the arrests of the protesters represent a concerted effort to silence dissent. “You don’t want a system where people internalise their frustration and feel as though the entire government machinery is against them. That is a recipe for disaster,” he cautioned, referencing historical instances in Ghana where military interventions followed a culture of silence.