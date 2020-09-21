Developers in Vogue organises local startup investment pitch summit

The Local Startup Investment Pitch Summit, held at the Mikaddo Conference Center on Friday, 11th September 2020 also known as (‘‘Your city” Startup Pitch Summit) is an excellent opportunity that takes entrepreneurs and innovators to the next level. This is an initiative by Ghana Tech Lab in partnership with the various hubs in Ghana.

The pitching competition comes off after six (6) weeks of intensive training in selected digital programs. This is a one-day event which serves as an avenue for startups that have been through the training process, an opportunity to pitch to a community of local investors ranging from angel investors, fund management, venture capital to banks, to present their ideas of innovation to them.

The purpose of this event is to empower the youth in technology to share business ideas and creative innovations as part of the curriculum to give back to society.

The summit is also focussed on placing the trainees and their ideas, creating a platform for participants to launch their product, get investors feedback and possibly generate funding.

The trainees that took part in the pitching competition targeted various sectors such as the transportation, education, maternal health, real estate and female reproductive health. They identified key problems in society relating to the above-mentioned fields and provided solutions to help curb the menace.

The main objectives for organizing the event are listed below:

1) To create avenues for the startups to pitch their innovative ideas.

2) To converge investors and innovators in one place.

3) To increase access to funding within the ecosystem.

4) To promote startup culture in the local community

These objectives would greatly impact the youth positively especially in creating jobs for the unemployed and uphold the goals we seek to achieve.

For further information, please contact Developers in Vogue at code@developersinvogue.org or visit our website - https://developersinvogue.org/