Didn’t anyone review Alan's speech before it was read? – Adom-Otchere quizzes

Adom Otchere's editorial piece, which aired on the program yesterday, suggested a lack of meticulous proofreading left the politician vulnerable to ridicule from his former party members.

One of the central points of contention in the speech was Alan Kyeremanten's claim of leading the Young Executive Forum to fund the headquarters of the New Patriotic Party. However, party historian and Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Council of Elders, Hackman Owusu-Agyemang vehemently disputed this assertion.

In his editorial, Adom Otchere pointed out the importance of verifying such claims, stating, "If I am writing a speech and I am going to say the Young Executive Forum did it, who told me? They say Kwabena Kissi, How do you know that, do you have a document for it?

“Because if I go and say this, and somebody comes out, some party historian will come and say this, Owusu Afriyie Akoto will come and say this... When Alan says I started the Young Executive Forum and Hackman is in tears, says that's my house... Didn't anybody who was reviewing Alan's speech raise the issue?"

Adom Otchere suggested that Alan Kyeremanten and his team could have consulted with certain key figures within the party to validate their claims.

He stated: "You can say, let's check this thing from the party. At least call Kodua and ask about the history of the NPP Kokomlemle office, how was it acquired? Do you know? Who will know?

"Dan Botwe is still around, Akufo Addo is still around, Hackman Owusu Agyeman is still here... Didn't anybody think that let us check this before we come because this is such a major thing, and is verifiable."

Former presidential hopeful Alan Kyerematen announced his decision to resign from the party last Monday and expressed his intent to run as an independent candidate in the 2024 elections.