The coalition in a statement said "we are currently unaware of any actions to investigate, arrest and prosecute the directors and officers of Akonta Mining Ltd, despite the incontrovertible evidence that the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, his Ministry and the Minerals Commission have in their possession, which shows that the said company has in fact undertaken the alleged illegal mining operations."
Directors of Akonta mining must be prosecuted – Coalition Against Galamsey petitions IGP
The convener of the media coalition against illegal mining, Dr. Ken Ashigbey, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to carry out swift investigations into the alleged illegal mining activities by Akonta Mining owned by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako popularly called Chairman Wontumi.
It expressed hope of engaging the IGP to address the group’s concerns by ensuring that the directors of Akonta Mining Company Ltd are brought to book to face the full rigours of the law.
"We wish to remind you of our request for a new date to meet with you and ask for some action to be taken on our petition. We hope to hear from you soon as we join hands to #StopGalamsey," the statement added.
Earlier, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor ordered the Forestry Commission to stop Akonta Mining Company from operating in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve in the Western Region.
The Ministry of Lands on Friday, September 30, 2022, ordered the Company owned by Chairman Wontumi to desist from mining in the forest without a permit.
The Minerals Commission said in a statement dated October 3, 2022, said for the avoidance of doubt, Akonta Mining Limited has two mining leases in the Samreboi area, granted following a Reconnaissance Licence granted on 15th June 2011 and a Prospecting Licence granted on 31st December 2012.
