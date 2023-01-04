Directors of Akonta mining must be prosecuted – Coalition Against Galamsey petitions IGP

Pulse Ghana

It expressed hope of engaging the IGP to address the group’s concerns by ensuring that the directors of Akonta Mining Company Ltd are brought to book to face the full rigours of the law.

"We wish to remind you of our request for a new date to meet with you and ask for some action to be taken on our petition. We hope to hear from you soon as we join hands to #StopGalamsey," the statement added.

Earlier, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor ordered the Forestry Commission to stop Akonta Mining Company from operating in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve in the Western Region.

The Ministry of Lands on Friday, September 30, 2022, ordered the Company owned by Chairman Wontumi to desist from mining in the forest without a permit.