Don’t divert drought relief funds to NPP supporters – Mahama warns govt

Mahama called on the government to involve local chiefs in the distribution process to ensure transparency and accountability.

He stated, “The NPP has made things difficult and because of their bad luck, it didn’t rain this year. As we speak, Parliament is yet to approve compensation for the drought victims. We won’t allow them to share the funds among themselves like they did with the COVID funds.”

“The support must reach the intended beneficiaries, and we’ll be watching closely. The chiefs must be allowed to be part of the distribution process.”

The government has requested GHS 500 million from the contingency fund to support affected farmers, pending parliamentary approval.

Govt allocates money for the farmers

The Minister for Finance, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, announced that the government has allocated 8 billion Ghana Cedis to support farmers affected by the ongoing dry spell.

“Our response may not entirely neutralise the extent of the problem. But our response certainly will help in stabilising the situation until we get out of the crisis,” Dr Amin Adam stated.

He added, “We are seeking to raise about 500 million U.S. dollars, the equivalent of 8 billion Ghana Cedis, to fund the crisis response programme.”

The relief package includes cash transfers and the distribution of food and other essential items to those affected. A technical task force from the Ministries of Finance and Food and Agriculture will monitor the distribution to ensure transparency and accountability.