Dr. Bawumia donates GHS100,000 to ailing legendary gospel singer Yaw Sarpong

"Hearing of your plight, I informed my boss [Bawumia], and he resolved to meet you and assess your condition prior to departing the Ashanti Region," he stated.

According to a post by Dr. Bawumia's Campaign Team on their X account, Dr. Bawumia donated GH¢100,000 to assist with Yaw Sarpong's medical care.

The post read, "Today, the flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and his campaign team visited renowned gospel musician Yaw Sarpong, who is currently at the camp of Bishop J.Y. Adu due to health issues. Dr. Bawumia donated GH¢100,000 to support his healthcare."

Notable figures accompanied the Vice President, including the NPP National Chairman, Stephen Ntim, and gospel artist Nicholas Omane Acheampong.

It is worth noting that Yaw Sarpong has been battling a stroke. His manager, Nana Poku Ashis, confirmed that the musician has been ill for over a year, stating, "He has been bedridden for over a year now. It started around this time last year. It was really bad when it happened a year ago, but we are hoping that he will regain his strength in the coming months."

Ashis also appealed for prayers and support, emphasizing that everyone needs help, and those impacted by Yaw Sarpong’s music should contribute in any way they can.

Prior to this confirmation, gospel singers Diana Asamoah and Maame Tiwa had already informed the public about Yaw Sarpong’s condition. Diana Asamoah revealed on her show on Angel FM on 26 February 2024, that Yaw Sarpong was battling a mild stroke.

