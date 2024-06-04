We have to find a way to complete the National Cathedral – Bawumia tasks Clergy

Speaking at a meeting with the clergy in the Greater Accra Region, Dr Bawumia emphasised the importance of the project for Ghana.

He stressed the need for the church to unite and engage with the government to explore ways to secure private resources to complete the project.

"The church has to come together and meet the government so that we talk about the way forward. The church must come together and let the government know the best way forward on how we can get private resources to help us complete the National Cathedral," he said on Monday.

Dr Bawumia expressed optimism that a collective effort can find a solution, saying "if we all come together, we will figure it out."

"I think if we all come together we will figure it out because we cannot leave it where it is,” he added.

The building of the National Cathedral is in fulfillment of a pledge President Akufo-Addo claimed to have made to God before winning the 2016 elections.

The 5,000-seater auditorium Cathedral project will also bequeath to the country a gracious national park for all Ghanaians, bring new skills, technology and jobs to the country and act as a beacon to national, regional and international tourists.

