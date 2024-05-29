I’ll increase workers’ salaries by cutting govt expenditure if I win – Bawumia

Dr. Bawumia emphasised his commitment to reducing government spending to allow for salary increments for workers.

"I am very keen on reducing government expenditure so that the fiscal space will be created to increase the salaries of workers," he stated.

The meeting with the TUC was aimed at gathering their views to help shape his manifesto. During the interaction, Dr. Bawumia also outlined his plans to support local industries and address high utility tariffs.

He noted the potential for Ghana to manufacture solar panels domestically instead of relying on imports, thus addressing the complaints of industry leaders and workers about high utility costs.

Pulse Ghana

“When we talk about two thousand megawatts, we are talking about a whole lot of solar panels, so Ghana should not just import solar panels. The technology exists for us to manufacture solar panels in Ghana,” he said.

The Secretary-General of the TUC, Dr. Yaw Baah, expressed the union's willingness to collaborate with the next government on policies aimed at job creation.

He also urged the Bank of Ghana to shift its focus from solely targeting inflation to also prioritising job creation, recognising the central bank's significant role in this area.

“We think that the Bank of Ghana should stop its over-reliance on inflation targeting and focus more on job creation because the BoG has a major role to play,” Dr. Baah remarked.