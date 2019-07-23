The National Communication Authority (NCA) has closed down Radio Gold and Radio XYZ for operating without valid authorisations.

The NCA, which is a regulator of spectrum in the country stormed the premises of the two opposition affiliated stations and shut them down as they were broadcasting live a press event by the NDC's Council of Elders.

"Radio stations operating without valid authorisations as determined by the 2017 FM Broadcasting Audit are being shut down with immediate effect as enforcement action in view of the decision of the Electronic Communications Tribunal," the NCA said.

However, Dr. Charles Wereko-Brobby who was suspended by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) criticised Nana Addo, Kwaku Sakyi Addo who is currently the chairman of the National Communications Authority and Albert Kan-Dapaah Minister of National Security (NCA) for abandoning their pedigrees as press freedom fighters.

Speaking on MultTV, he said the closure of Radio Gold and Radio XYZ and other attacks on the media under the government of Nana Addo were unfortunate.

He said "Let me put the records straight: the legal person who defended the actions of Radio Eye right from the beginning, right through to the Supreme Court is now the President of Ghana, though I cannot believe that he did it simply because he was defending a client."

"And because of Nana Akufo-Addo's record as a champion of human rights and freedom of the press and freedom of speech etc, I believe that certain people acted abused his name without his permission," he added.

He stated that "Kan Dapaah, the Minister of Security was a member of the Board of Directors of the Independent Media Corporation of Ghana, the promoters of Radio Eye. I cannot see in what capacity or rationale or reason that Kan Dapaah will send goons to go and raid a radio station. It doesn't make sense.

"And third but also important, the Chairman of the NCA, Kwaku Sakyi-Addo, cut his teeth and his record of being a fierce defender of media freedom and fighter for freedom press."