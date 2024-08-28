Drama in parliament as Okudzeto and Oppong Nkrumah clash in heated exchange

The controversy arose Okudzeto Ablakwa raised concerns about delays in completing housing units for victims of the Akosombo dam spillage. Mr. Ablakwa insisted that the Minister’s comments were inappropriate and requested a formal apology.

In response, Minister Oppong Nkrumah questioned whether he could not address the issues raised and defend himself against the attacks.

“Honourable Minister you will be well advised to watch your diction. You will be well advised. You will be well advised. I will not take that. To suggest that I am using this position as a bully pulpit.”

“You have to retract that because that is not what I am doing here. You must retract and apologise. I am well within my standing orders. You have to retract that. You have to retract and apologise,” he stated.

But Mr Nkrumah replied, questioning if it was acceptable for the Chairman of the Committee to accuse him of being insincere and deflecting without allowing him the right to respond or share a different view.

He emphasised that if he is accused of insincerity or introducing red herrings, he must have the right to respond.

“It is okay for the Chairman of the committee and the committee to accuse the Minister of being insincere, of deflecting without more and I do not have the right to answer or to share a different view?”

“…If you choose to accuse me of insincerity, of introducing red herrings of deflecting that is not about the people. That is you accusing me and if you are accusing me I must have a right to respond.”

Despite this, Mr. Ablakwa cautioned the Minister about his choice of words, maintaining that a retraction and apology were necessary, as he was acting within his rights according to parliamentary standing orders.