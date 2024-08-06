ADVERTISEMENT
Here are 10 exposés Ablakwa released which allegedly saved Ghana $1.3 billion

Evans Annang

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has released a report detailing ten significant parliamentary interventions that have purportedly saved Ghana a staggering US$1.3 billion (GHS20.2 billion).

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa
Through his SOA Oversight Portal, the report highlights various instances where the group's vigilance and scrutiny prevented financial mismanagement and safeguarded public funds.

From blocking questionable transactions to exposing dubious deals, these interventions underscore the importance of oversight in ensuring transparency and accountability in governance.

Notable instances include the prevention of excessive spending on the National Cathedral project, which saved around US$400 million, and blocking the sale of SSNIT hotels, which protected US$121 million.

Additionally, the exposé on the luxury jet travels of President Akufo-Addo is said to have saved US$90 million.

National Cathedral: Despite initial expenses of over US$58 million, oversight prevented additional expenditures, saving around US$400 million.

SSNIT Hotels: Blocking the sale of 60% shares in SSNIT hotels to Bryan Acheampong saved Ghana at least US$121 million.

Akufo-Addo's Sky Bath: Stopping the €20,000-per-hour chartered luxury jet travels potentially saved about US$90 million.

Ambulance Spare Parts Scandal: Uncovered corruption involving the President's daughters' business partners, saving US$34.9 million.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa
Transaction Levy Services: Preventing the dubious e-Transaction Levy services allocation in the 2022 Budget saved Ghana GHS241.9 million.

Oslo Chancery Scandal: Vigilant oversight saved Ghana US$12.2 million.

West Blue Contract: Exposing unreasonable demands by Gabby Asare Okyere-Darko saved GHS187.3 million.

Heaven Builders Scandal: Prevented the transfer of prime airport lands to a private company, saving over US$250 million.

Apex Pollution Judgment Debt: Uncovered a potential loss, saving Ghana US$88 million.

Bulgarian Embassy Demolition: Prevented the loss of prime land valued at US$5 million due to unscrupulous political actors.

These exposés underline the crucial role of parliamentary oversight in safeguarding public resources and ensuring accountability in governance.

Evans Annang

