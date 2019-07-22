The move is aimed at helping provide distinct DVLA identification for the digital transport operators.

This was disclosed by the Chief Executive of DVLA, Kwasi Agyeman Busia during the Commissioning of a New DVLA Office in Koforidua.

The new regulations will also provide faster registration and twice a year renewal of road worthiness of the vehicles.

“The Authority is on the verge of piloting a system to fully regulate use of private Vehicles for ridesharing commercial activities-such as Uber and Taxify,” Mr. Agyeman Busia said.

“The changes would include a clearer identification, a faster registration, and the twice a year renewal of road Worthiness of such Vehicles,” he added.

The DVLA boss said, beginning September, the Authority will implement the Computer based Voice Over Test for drivers without formal education in six local languages.

The languages include Ga, Akan,Ewe, Dagbani,Hausa and Nzema.

He said the DVLA is committed to improving efficiency and quality service to customers via deployment of integrated technology and innovation.