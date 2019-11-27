The Company said its engineers will be on standby to make sure that Ghanaians enjoy uninterrupted power supply.

This was disclosed by the Director of Communications at the ECG, William Boateng, during an interview with Accra-based Onua FM.

“We have a special plan for the impending festivities. We know people will use electricity and we are doing all we can to ensure that nothing of that sort happens,” he said.

“Our engineers are on standby. We shall do everything it takes for us to have power in the festivities.”

This comes after some parts of the country were plunged into total darkness on Tuesday evening.

The affected areas included Kaneshie, Dansoman, Madina, Awoshie and some parts of Ablekuma.

In a statement, ECG said the power outages were caused by challenges which were beyond their control.

“The Electricity Company of Ghana Limited wishes to inform its customers who are experiencing power outage this evening, 26th November, 2019 that the outage is due to a technical challenge upstream. Customers should please note that the situation is beyond ECG’s control,” the statement read.