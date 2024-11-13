Eco Conscious Citizens calls Akufo-Addo's COP29 speech a misrepresentation of facts

As part of achieving this target, President Akufo-Addo highlighted various policies his administration has implemented, including the Green Ghana project, which has reportedly seen over 50 million trees planted since 2017, and the National Electric Vehicle Policy to accelerate Ghana’s energy transition, among others.

However, responding to the speech in an interview with Pulse Ghana, Founder and Coordinator of Eco Conscious Citizens, Awula Serwaa, said the President is living in a “parallel universe” and argued that his speech failed to address the true state of the country.

She pointed out that Ghana’s rivers, forest reserves, and environment continue to be devastated by illegal mining activities, with little to no government action to address the menace. “The reality on the ground is that criminal thugs, environmental vandals are destroying... forest reserves, and as they do, it’s impacting climate change. We all know that,” she noted.

She added, “We are supposedly green in Ghana, but with the other hand, we pass EI 144 declassifying parts of Achimota Forest and LI 2462 allowing mining in forest reserves, including globally significant biodiversity areas. So we’re not at all interested in meeting any of the goals.”

In response to the President’s statement indicating that over 50 million trees have been planted since 2017, Awula Serwaa questioned the figure and demanded that the sector ministry provide data to substantiate this claim.

She urged the government to take decisive action to tackle Ghana’s environmental challenges, including declaring a state of emergency in all mining areas and revoking Legislative Instrument L.I 2462.

