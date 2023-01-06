Eric Nkansah confirmed as substantive GES Director-General

The letter copied to the Chairman of the GES Council, the two deputy director generals at the GES, all divisional, metro, municipal, and district directors, general managers of all educational units, and the National President of the Conference of Heads of Assisted Senior High Schools (CHASS) stated "Congratulations to Dr. Nkansah, Director-General, Ghana Education Service."

On Friday, November 4, 2022, three teacher unions, the Ghana National Association of Teachers, National Graduate Teachers, and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers declared an indefinite nationwide strike to register their displeasure over the appointment of Nkansah as the GES boss.

The unions who said Nkansah was a banker and not a professional teacher declared their strike action at a press conference in Accra today.

Career

Over the last 15 years, Nkansah has been working in the field of Finance and Education.

The 41-year-old Nkansah joined the Ministry of Education in April 2021 on secondment from the Kumasi Technical University, where he served as a Senior Lecturer for about 8 years.