He stated that Ghanaians should learn to desist from engaging in unnecessary comments and learn to change their attitudes to make the environment they find themselves in better since the government cannot do it alone.

Speaking at the 38th Annual Delegates Conference of the Presbyterian Church, Prof. Mante said "Martin Luther King Junior once said anyone who is not committed to something is not fit to live. It is always easier to sit on the fence and talk and criticise. These days there is social media and people will just turn to social media. They are just sitting there, they won’t work saying fix the country, fix the church, fix the family but the only thing they will not fix is their mouth."

He also charged the government to invest the taxes of citizens in developing the country and advised Ghanaians to take their destiny into their hands and not to depend on any political party to make the country better.

He stressed that "On the other hand, the government cannot sit there and take our taxes and chop the money, they must use the money to fix the country better. We need the hybrid, we need both but one thing I don’t want to happen is for young men and women in this country to sit and think that there is a government somewhere, there is a party somewhere they can come and fix everything, it is not true. It is a lie.

"We must fix wherever we are, we must fix our environment and get a job doing and yet having said that in the other hand if you are taking purse of the whole country like you are taking our income tax. Use it to make the country better. We need both.